Deck The Halls Y'alls

HALL COMMUNICATIONS AC WROZ (FUN 101.3)/LANCASTER, PA recognized the need for something good for the soul and following SANTA's campaign videos on the FUN 101.3 social media channels for the past few weeks, the station gave in and flipped to All CHRISTMAS early this year, as of SATURDAY (10/31)

Just before MIDNIGHT, SANTA’s elves invaded the radio station and, after figuring out how everything is configured to get the radio station transmitted, SANTA overtook the airwaves right at MIDNIGHT. SANTA announced that Central PA listeners have been heard loud and clear, that everyone “needs a little CHRISTMAS … right now,” kicking off with “We Need A Little Christmas” by JOHNNY MATHIS.

In addition, the station has announced the winner of the inaugural Junior CHRISTMAS Ambassador contest. For the past few weeks, parents were encouraged to nominate their child for the honor, with one child being selected as the “face and voice” of Christmas in CENTRAL PA.

6-year old JELENA from DOVER was selected as the winner. JELENA’s mom describes her as a “beautiful, outgoing, bubbly young girl who is full of CHRISTMAS spirit each year. She lights up any room or place she goes in with her spirit and smile.”

JELENA’s image will be used for station marketing during the holiday season and JELENA will be heard regularly on the air, too. In addition, she wins fabulous prizes, including a $250 VISA gift card and passes for the family to visit HERSHEYPARK CHRISTMAS CANDYLANE.

HALL COMMUNICATIONS CENTRAL PA VP/GM BILLY BALDWIN said, "This is the earliest the radio station has flipped to CHRISTMAS music and, while we had some reservations, we determined after feedback from listeners that this year is quite unique and CHRISTMAS music serves as a comfort to them."

