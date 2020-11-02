Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: 24kGoldn, Iann Dior #1; Barrett/Puth Top 5; BTS, Bieber/Chance Top 10; Dua Lipa/DaBaby Top 15

* 24KGOLDN spends a 2nd week at #1 with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and grows 1420 spins

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH go top 5 with "I Hope," rising 7*-5* and are +429 spins

* BTS go top 10 with "Dynamite," rising 11*-9*, up 473 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER also go top 10 with "Holy," moving 12*-10* and are +664 spins

* DUA LIPA is top 15 with "Levitating," up 709 spins while moving 17*-15*, featuring DABABY

* ARIANA GRANDE surges inside the top 20 in her 2nd week on the chart, up 28*-18* with "Positions," up 3446 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO are pushing toward the top 20 with "Lonely," up 970 spins and move to 21*

* HARRY STYLES scores a double digit chart gain, up 39*-27* with "Golden," up 1421 spins

* G-EAZY and BLACKBEAR debut at 36* with "Hate The Way," up 372 spins

* INTERNET MONEY (featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV) and POP SMOKE also debut

Rhythmic: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1 Spot; Internet Money Top 5; Travis Scott Top 10; Pop Smoke/Lil Baby/DaBaby Surge

* DRAKE and LIL DURK hold the top spot with "Laugh Now Cry Later" for a 6th week

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR remain in the runner up spot with "Mood," - up another 402 spins

* INTERNET MONEY vault into the top 5 with "Lemonade," up 9*-5*, featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV, up 821 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT cracks the top 10 with "Franchise," climbing 11*-9*, up 380 spins, featuring YOUNG THUG and M.I.A.

* POP SMOKE, LIL BABY, and DA BABY's "For The Night" not only goes top 15, but is moving toward the top 10, climbing 17*-11* and is up 530 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and YOUNG THUG are top 20 with "Don't Stop," climbing 21*-18* and are +227 spins

* NE-YO & JEREMIH go top 20 with "U 2 Luv," up 22*-19* and +218 spins

* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN' (featuring DRAKE) are just shy of the top 20 with "Mr. Right Now," up 24*-21* and +524 spins

* SAWEETIE has the top debut at 35* with "Back To The Streets," featuring JHENE AIKO, up 556 spins

* YG, CHRIS BROWN, and TYGA debut at 40* with "Rodeo," up 237 spins



Urban: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1; Pop Smoke/50/Roddy Runner Up; Lil Baby/42 Dugg, Jhene Aiko/H.E.R. Top 10

* DRAKE and LIL DURK continue their multi-format #1 at Rhythmic and Urban with "Laugh Now Cry Later"

* POP SMOKE, 50 CENT, and RODDY RICCH are the runner up with "The Woo," up 3*-2* and are +680 spins and 153 spins from the top spot

* LIL BABY lands another top 10 with "We Paid," featuring 42 DUGG, rising 11*-8* and is +295 spins

* JHENE AIKO and H.E.R. also goes top 10 with "B.S.," climbing 12*-9* and is +343 spins

* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN' (featuring DRAKE) surge 32*-24* with "Mr. Right Now," up 526 spins

* POP SMOKE, LIL BABY, and DABABY score the top debut at 31* with "For The Night" - up 321 spins

* YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, CHRISSY, and ELLA MAI all debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Lands 20th Week At #1; Ava Max, Surf Mesa, 24kGoldn, Bieber/Blanco Post Spin Gains; Grande, John K, Styles Debut

* THE WEEKND returns to #1 with "Blinding Lights," now having topped the chart for 20 non-consecutive weeks

* Several songs score large spin gains - among them AVA MAX who goes 10*-9* with "Kings & Queens," up 535 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER go top 15 with "Holy," up 16*-15*

* SURF MESA and EMILEE are nearing the top 15 and surge 20*-16* with "ily (i love you baby)," up 663 spins

* BTS are up close to 300 spins (+291 to be exact), up 19*-17* with "Dynamite"

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR are +368 spins with "Mood," up 22*-21*

* JUSTIN BIEBER and BENNY BLANCO move 25*-22* with "Lonely," rising 354 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE has the top debut at 28* with "Positions," up 461 spins

* JOHN K enters at 34* with "Happiness," up 158 spins

* HARRY STYLES follows his back to back chart toppers with a debut at 36* with "Golden," up 221 spins

Active Rock: Corey Taylor Holds Top Spot; AC/DC Runner Up; Cleopatrick Top 15; Five Finger Top 20

* COREY TAYLOR spends a 2nd week at #1 with "Black Eyes Blue"

* AC/DC is in the runner up spot with "Shot In The Dark," up 3*-2* and is +72 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET has a triple digit spin gain at +125 with "My Way, Soon," up 13*-12*

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH move into the top 20 with "Living The Dream," up 21*-16* and is +115 spins

* WEAPONS OF NEW have the lone debut

Alternative: All Time Low Hold Top Spot; Wallows Runner Up; Peach Tree Rascals Top 5; Tame Impala Top 15; Cage The Elephant, Phoenix Top 20

* ALL TIME LOW spend another week in the top spot with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, having topped the chart now for seven total weeks

* WALLOWS move into the runner up spot 4*-2* with "Are You Bored Yet?"

* PEACH TREE RASCALS hit the top 5 with "Mariposa," climbing 7*-5* and surge 186 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT hit the top 20 with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)," up 21*-17* and +310 spins

* PHOENIX is top 20 as well with "Identical," up 23*-20* and +72 spins

* SHAED surge 30*-22* with "No Other Way," and are +180 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR vault 37*-24* with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 160 spins

* CLAIRO returns to the chart at 34* with "Sofia" at +139 spins

* BOY PABLO and ROMY debut

Triple A: Tame Impala Hold Top Spot; Springsteen Top 3; Phoenix Top 5; Petty Top 10; Caamp Top 15; Bastille Top 20

* TAME IMPALA hold the top spot with "Is It True" for a 2nd straight week

* BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN go top 3 with "Letter To You," up 5*-3*

* PHOENIX hit the top 5 with "Identical," rising 7*-5* and is +51 spins

* The late great TOM PETTY is top 10 with "Leave Virginia Alone," up 12*-10* and +58 spins

* CAAMP leaps into the top 15 with "Officer Of Love," rising 17*-12* and is +64 spins

* BASTILLE is top 20 with "Survivin'," climbing 25*-19* and are +47 spins

* DAVID SHAW has the lone debut

