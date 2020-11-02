Election Day Is Tomorrow

Just 1 more day and it's Election Day, 2020 on NOVEMBER 3rd. Make sure your vote counts -- vote now if you can! Drop your early ballots in a certified drop box. Or get in line at your local polling station if early voting is offered, early tomorrow on Election Day.

The tension and excitement around this coming election is unlike any other in years. America is more than ready to vote! In a highly partisan election following many months of campaigning, rallies, misleading messaging, debates and posturing, it's almost over.

Be part of the biggest voter turnout in history with well over 92 million people having voted so far and already accounts for 2/3rds of total voter turnout in 2016.

Experts have correctly predicted that 90-100 million people will have already voted before Election Day. This huge turnout helps to legitimize our upcoming elections and diffuse misinformation about results.

What? Not registered to vote? Do something about it right now and help your listeners get registered, too.

Don't Miss The Opportunity To Register & Vote

As of TODAY (11/2), the windows to register to vote are closing on a state by state basis. Getting registered in time to vote and to request a mail-in ballot if you do not plan to vote in person is critical ... you can check out a state-by-state list of voter registration deadlines, here.

The following states allow voter registration, some have restrictions, on Election Day: CALIFORNIA, COLORADO, CONNECTICUT, WASHINGTON, DC, HAWAII, IDAHO, ILLINOIS, IOWA, MAINE, MARYLAND, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, MONTANA, NEVADA, NEW HAMPSIRE, NORTH CAROLINA, NORTH DAKOTA, RHODE ISLAND, UTAH, VERMONT, WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN and WYOMING.

Be prepared in all cases to bring proof residency in that state, and a picture ID.

Do not delay! Are you registered to vote? Election Day is TOMORROW, NOVEMBER 3rd, just 1 day away from TODAY, NOVEMBER 2nd -- and if you haven't registered don't blow your chance to have a say in your future. Power only matters if you use it. Urge your listeners to exercise that power: register and vote. Remind your listeners how important registering/voting is. Remember ... not voting is not a statement. It’s a surrender. You have the power to determine America’s future … but only by voting! Remember, Patriots vote. And they remind their friends to vote. Every. Single. Vote. Counts.

Your right to vote is precious -- and all you need to do is register and then vote. It takes just a few minutes of your time to register and then vote. ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES + ALL ACCESS are proud to have created YOUGOTTA.VOTE to help get you and your radio audiences to register and vote.

Hundreds of companies across AMERICA have joined or launched campaigns to encourage registration and voting in this fall's national elections. Most popular music artists have lent their names, voices, and image to voting campaigns, as have thousands of radio stations, including the hundreds using the campaign assets at YOU.GOTTA.VOTE.

Consumer goods marketers like PATAGONIA, ABSOLUT, UNDER ARMOUR, GAP, TOMMY HILFIGER, and OLD NAVY know that this election matters to their customers and their brand. In media, iHEART, CUMULUS, TOWNSQUARE, SONY RECORDS and VIACOMCBS are just a few of the heavyweights getting the word out.

Many campaigns are branded, such as Rock the Vote; others, like YOUGOTTA.VOTE, offer unbranded assets and information that can be folded into any campaign. JOEL DENVER, who co-founded YOUGOTTA.VOTE with ALAN BURNS, noted that "It doesn't matter whose campaign you participate in or what it's called. What matters is that you help encourage participation this fall." ALAN BURNS added "The more people who vote this FALL, the greater the likelihood that AMERICANS will have confidence in the result."

Don't sit by and let this opportunity pass. Now it is your turn for action! Head to YOUGOTTA.VOTE and check out the many tools and ideas to get yourself, your staff and your audience involved in the election process with step #1, registering to vote.

As the countdown to the NOVEMBER 3rd elections marches forward, as of TODAY, NOVEMBER 2, there is now just 1 days remaining until Election Day . That's when the office of President, 35 Senate seats, and all 435 seats in House Of Representatives are up for election.

It gets you and your station to participate in the election, to see your candidates win.

YOUGOTTA.VOTE, which debuted AUGUST 4th, contains the tools radio and artists can use to encourage Americans to register and vote. You can share your ideas to get your audience registered with ALAN BURNS or ALL ACCESS.

TIKTOK has even launched TOKTHEVOTE.COM -- check it out!

Make Sure That You Vote Early -- Registration Deadlines Are Closing In These State This Week

More and more voters are electing to vote early and by mail due to COVID-19. Some registration deadlines are approaching. Here is a listing of all early voting states and their respective voting dates and deadlines.

What’s your station/company doing? Send us samples to share, and we’ll highlight the best!

Remind your listeners how important registering/voting is

Your vote counts … if you use it

You have the power to determine America’s future…but only by voting

Power only matters if you use it. Exercise your power: register and vote

This election could be decided by one vote: yours

Not voting is not a statement. It’s a surrender

Patriots vote. And they remind their friends to vote

Presidential elections have been decided by as little as two-tenths of one percent of the popular vote (KENNEDY-NIXON, 1960). Every. Single. Vote. Counts.

