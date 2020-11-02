Movember Is Here

MOVEMBER has arrived, and BENZTOWN is once again spearheading a radio initiative for the annual mustache-growing event to raise awareness of men's health issues. The 10th annual campaign by THE BENZTOWN BRIGADE and the MOVEMBER FOUNDATION is encouraging radio professionals to participate by growing a mustache, kicking a bad habit for a day, several weeks, or a year ("Mo Your Own Way"), or, new for 2020, rallying a crew for an event ("Host a Mo-Ment").

This year, BENZTOWN will donate $50 to the MOVEMBER FOUNDATION for each new member sign-up from the radio industry, up to $1,000. The donation will help fund over 1,250 programs on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, poor mental health, physical inactivity.



Individuals, shows and companies can sign up by clicking here.

