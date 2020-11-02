Now Underway

BEASLEY MEDIA Hot AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE is teaming with the MINISTRY OF CARING to kick off the upcoming holiday season with TURKEYTHON 2020. Each NOVEMBER, WJBR works to help provide THANKSGIVING dinner for hundreds of needy individuals and families who reside throughout the greater WILMINGTON area.

During NOVEMBER, listeners are encouraged to drop off turkeys & non-perishable food items, including boxed potatoes, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy and stuffing mix. COVID safety precautions will be in place onsite in accordance with local, state and CDC guidelines.

WJBR Marketing Dir. CHRIS LEONARD commented, "Now more than ever, our community needs us to step up and be the leader to help those in need. We are thankful to our sponsors and our partners for helping to make sure that no person in DELAWARE will go hungry this holiday season."

