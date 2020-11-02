Trick Or Seats!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WFLZ/TAMPA APD/PM Driver NICK WIZE shares with ALL ACCESS that FRIDAY, "was the 'Trick or Seats' event for 93.3 FLZ. For the last 2 weeks THEjoeSHOW has been getting qualifiers every morning. Each qualifier received a pumpkin that would be tossed off the roof of the iHEARTMEDIA building in TAMPA. Inside 2 of the pumpkins was tickets to every 93.3 FLZ concert in 2021. 8 contestants would be tricked and 2 were going to be winning some seats! Both of our winner happened to be on site and we broadcasted the entire event on air and online."

