New Deal With Sony

TIKTOK and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT have inked a new deal making songs from SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT available across the TIKTOP app.

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINEMNT Pres., Global Digital Business And U.S. Sales DENNIS KOOKER commented, "Short form video clips have developed into an exciting new part of the music ecosystem that contribute to the overall growth of music and the way fans experience it. TIKTOK is a leader in this space and we are pleased to be partnering with them to drive music discovery, expand opportunities for creativity and support artist careers."

TIKTOK Global Head Of Music OLE OBERMANN added, "We are thrilled to enter in to this agreement with SONY MUSIC so that we can continue to work together to connect the incredible roster of SONY artists in the US and across the globe to new audiences and harness the power of TIKTOK. Especially during this time when the artist community is challenged to find new ways to reach fans with their music, we are committed to working together to do just that."

