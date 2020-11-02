Stell (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

Congratulations to ARISTA NASHVILLE/RECORDS' MATT STELL, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his current hit, "Everywhere But On." It is his second consecutive chart-topper.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JOSH EASLER; SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE /VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; ARISTA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTH and SOUTHWEST Promotion RUSTY SHERRILL; Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ALI O'CONNELL; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LISA OWEN; Mgr./NORTHEAST Promotion DAVID BERRY; Mgr./MIDWEST Promotion LUKE JENSEN; and Coord./Promotion RYAN SANDERS.

To celebrate his achievement, STELL is donating $5,000 to ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL via his GIVE A DAMN FOUNDATION. The money was raised from his pre-COVID “Give A Damn” pop-up shows, cameo appearances, and the “Give A Damn” wristbands that he sells on his website. Other charities that have previously received GIVE A DAMN donations are DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS and the HUMANE SOCIETY.

“It is tough for me to be at a loss for words, but I am,” said STELL. “As a songwriter, to experience this twice in a row is just the best feeling. There is a lot of me in this song, and that makes this extra special. I am so grateful to Country radio and all of the hard-working people on my team!”

