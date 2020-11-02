Hurst

Longtime PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTIC CITY radio and TV personality ED HURST died FRIDAY (10/30) at his home in MARGATE, NJ at 94, reports the PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY. HURST was best known for his many years both solo and paired with the late JOE GRADY on WPEN-A/PHILADELPHIA and his broadcasts on radio and television from the STEEL PIER in ATLANTIC CITY.

HURST's long career began in 1943 at WFPG-A/ATLANTIC CITY; he joined WPEN in 1946 as co-host with GRADY of "THE 950 CLUB," moving in 1958 to WRCV-A (now KYW-A) and simultaneously hosting a TV version on WPTZ-TV-WRCV-TV and WPFH-TV-WVUE-TV. The shows were dropped in 1960, but HURST continued as host of a summer weekend TV variety show on WRCV-TV (later KYW-TV), "SUMMERTIME ON THE PIER," and later hosted a dance show, "THE ED HURST SHOW," on WPHL-TV and "THE STEEL PIER SHOW" on WPVI-TV through 1980.

HURST later returned to radio with GRADY at WPEN in 1981, continuing solo after GRADY's retirement in 1987 and staying with WPEN through 2005, at the end hosting "THE 950 CLUB WEEKEND EDITION" with another longtime PHILADELPHIA radio personality, BILL WEBBER.

More recently, HURST hosted a radio version of "THE STEEL PIER SHOW" on ATLANTIC CITY radio, first at WIBG-A and then, until his passing, at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WPGG-A-W238CZ (WPG TALK RADIO)/ATLANTIC CITY.

« see more Net News