Christmas Magic

Another convert to all-CHRISTMAS music for the season is ENTERCOM AC WSPA-F (MAGIC 98.9)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, which will air the holiday format through DECEMBER 26th, when the station will revert to its AC format.

“MAGIC 98.9 is the UPSTATE's CHRISTMAS music station and playing CHRISTMAS favorites helps our listeners get into the holiday spirit each and every year,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI. “Listening to continuous CHRISTMAS music on MAGIC 98.9 is a tradition for families and retailers all over the region. We’re happy to make these timeless classics more accessible, as listeners can easily stream MAGIC 98.9 CHRISTMAS online at RADIO.COM or Magic989.com, as well as on the RADIO.COM app and via smart speaker.”

