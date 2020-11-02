'CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience' Agenda Preview

COUNTRY RADIO BROADASTERS, INC. (CRB) has revealed details surrounding six of the 14 sessions to take place at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2021: The Virtual Experience, scheduled for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th (NET NEWS 10/26). The six panels are "Til The Wellness Runs Dry: How to Handle the Anxiety of the Music Business;" "PPP: Post-Pandemic Playbook;" "21 Promotions in ’21;" Talk Data To Me;" "Your 24/7 Brand;" and "TLC: Talent Loving Coaching."

The panels are the first of many upcoming agenda announcements leading up to the virtually executed seminar. Previously announced agenda items include LUKE BRYAN as the featured artist for the annual “CRS Artist Interview,” and a Streaming Summit to be held on FEBRUARY 16th.

“The CRS Agenda Committee has been working hard to create educational, timely content for CRS attendees regardless of their section of the industry, market size, or employment status, said CRS 2020-2021 Agenda Committee Chair BRENT MICHAELS. "Since the last CRS, our world and industry [have] changed, and we hope to provide anyone who makes the investment in the 2021 seminar [with] tools to face the consistent challenges of our industry, and to provide content that will lead to success with what we face on the horizon."

For more details surrounding the sessions and information about early bird registration (NET NEWS 10/28), visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

« see more Net News