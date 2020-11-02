Changes To Staffing

While iHEARTMEDIA hasn't formerly acknowledged the changes below as part of an official RIF, ALL ACCESS has learned that a growing number of iHEARTMEDIA employees are now looking for work. Here is who we have learned are now out, so far:

BRIAN CHECK, PD AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, who'd been with CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEART in PHILLY since 2002. Email: briancheck4@gmail.com Cell: (484) 919-9438

BROOKE MORRISON, middays, WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, and afternoons, KSLZ/ST. LOUIS ... reach her at (314) 315-0733 or brookealexism@gmail.com

DAN BLACKMAN, afternoons, AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, (856) 906-4861, dannybla@netzero.com

ELIOT KING MD/nights, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, (317) 491-3352 or eliottking@yahoo.com

JORDAN DESOCIO, APD/MD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (513) 315-5826

HUNTER QUINN, mornings KTCZ (CITIES 97)/MINNEAPOLIS at djhunterquinn@gmail.com

KJ CARSON, mornings at Rhythmic AC WKAF/BOSTON and can be reached at kjthedjboston@gmail.com or at (617) 329-9708.

MATT JOHNSON, PD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (937) 238-8789

SHELBY TARANTO, iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON Production Dir., and middays at Active Rocker WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH is findable at (781) 530-7560 or shelbytaranto.com or shelbytaranto1@gmail.com

TREVOR MORINI SVPP, iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH and PD WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH, reachable at (508) 317-9414

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, stations, and contact information and we will post it.

