-
iHeartMedia RIF Now In Progress
November 2, 2020 at 11:45 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
While iHEARTMEDIA hasn't formerly acknowledged the changes below as part of an official RIF, ALL ACCESS has learned that a growing number of iHEARTMEDIA employees are now looking for work. Here is who we have learned are now out, so far:
BRIAN CHECK, PD AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, who'd been with CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEART in PHILLY since 2002. Email: briancheck4@gmail.com Cell: (484) 919-9438
BROOKE MORRISON, middays, WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, and afternoons, KSLZ/ST. LOUIS ... reach her at (314) 315-0733 or brookealexism@gmail.com
DAN BLACKMAN, afternoons, AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, (856) 906-4861, dannybla@netzero.com
ELIOT KING MD/nights, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, (317) 491-3352 or eliottking@yahoo.com
JORDAN DESOCIO, APD/MD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (513) 315-5826
HUNTER QUINN, mornings KTCZ (CITIES 97)/MINNEAPOLIS at djhunterquinn@gmail.com
KJ CARSON, mornings at Rhythmic AC WKAF/BOSTON and can be reached at kjthedjboston@gmail.com or at (617) 329-9708.
MATT JOHNSON, PD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (937) 238-8789
SHELBY TARANTO, iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON Production Dir., and middays at Active Rocker WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH is findable at (781) 530-7560 or shelbytaranto.com or shelbytaranto1@gmail.com
TREVOR MORINI SVPP, iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH and PD WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH, reachable at (508) 317-9414
If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, stations, and contact information and we will post it.