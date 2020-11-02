Nix

JODY WILLIAMS SONGS (JWS) and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE have jointly signed JASON NIX to an exclusive songwriting agreement. Former BMI VP/Creative JODY WILLIAMS launched publishing company JWS earlier this year in partnership with WARNER CHAPPELL (NET NEWS 6/8).

NIX is represented by BRIAN HULL at CAA and managed by MAKE WAKE ARTISTS. He released his debut EP, "Money On You," last month.

“I'm a big fan of JASON's songwriting, performing and connectivity to his fans,” said WILLIAMS. “We could not be prouder to be his publishing home and work closely with JARROD HOLLEY and CHRIS KAPPY at MAKE WAKE in this important season of his career."



“JODY has been a champion for me ever since I met him at BMI years ago,” said NIX. “I am excited to formally work with him, NINA [JENKINS] and their talented JWS family.”



“JODY brings an unparalleled reputation and is one of my favorite people in this town,” said KAPPY. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring him and his team on board to team NIX.”

