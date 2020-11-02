Hargis

MATTHEW HARGIS has been elevated to SVP/Promotion & Marketing at BMLG RECORDS, effective immediately. HARGIS joined the company in 2011 after time at CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE and ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP.

BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN called the promotion “a reflection of his outstanding leadership and performance over the last 10 years. He has driven a total of 34 #1 singles, averaging 3.4 a year, with 29 of those coming from brand new artists.”

Parent company BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP has also promoted MITCH BEARD and MEGAN BRAGG to Senior Accountant roles, while CAROLYN SZYMANSKI joins the team as Accounting Coord.

