Grant

The OTTO BREMER TRUST has awarded a $250,000 grant to MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO to support MPR's diversity initiatives, including its MINNESOTA Diverse Communities program and Truth & Transformation: Changing Racial Narratives in Media conference. The grant will help MPR expand the program with additional listening sessions to deepen connections and understanding with underrepresented segments of the community.

“We are immensely grateful for this grant and know it will be an important contributor in moving us forward on this journey,” said MPR Pres. DUCHESNE DREW. “The past year has been a stark reminder that MPR has a lot more work to do, starting within our own organization, to be more equitable, more diverse and more inclusive. Our audiences deserve storytelling that is authentic, accurate, and representative of their experiences. This generous grant from the OTTO BREMER TRUST will enable us to strengthen our own cultural fluency and produce content that is meaningful to our communities.”

