A spokesperson for the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has confirmed to ALL ACCESS that the ENCINO, CA-based trade organization is scouting office space in NASHVILLE.

“The ACADEMY has been researching NASHVILLE as an option for a primary or secondary home in the next one to two years, but nothing has been determined as of yet,” said SVP/Marketing BROOKE PRIMERO. “We were proud to bring our 55th ACM Awards show to MUSIC CITY this year,” a first for the 55-year-old organization.

The news was first reported TODAY (11/2) in the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL, which noted that CEO DAMON WHITESIDE, who joined the ACM last year, splits his time between NASHVILLE and ENCINO. The newspaper reports that, “ACM is scouting for as much as 15,000 square feet of space, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the search.”

