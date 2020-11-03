Vote

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database on TUESDAY morning (11/3).

Applying for STAs were PEACE AND JUSTICE NETWORK OF SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (KVSJ-F/TRACY, CA, continued operation with reduced facilities while permanent facility is completed); NEWARK COMMUNITY RADIO INC (WIZU-LP/NEWARK, DE, reduced power due to installation of dual cavity filter pre-adjusted to insertion loss of 1 db); and PERRY MEDIA GROUP, LLC (KINB/KINGFISHER, OK, reduced power from temporary facility after tower collapsed in ice storm)..

Requesting Silent STAs were CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN PUBLIC BROADCAST HOUSE, INC. (K208DP/NATHROP, CO, relocating) and SUN RADIO FOUNDATION (K267AO/FREDERICKSBURG, TX, electrical issues at transmitter site).

MARY KELLY's KELLY MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Americana-News-Talk KUSH-A and K268DK/CUSHING, OK to RICHARD SELLERS' OIL PATCH RADIO, INC. for $325,000.

THE PRAISE NETWORK, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion KMMJ-A-K282BR/GRAND ISLAND, NE to MYBRIDGE for a total of $35,000 (the AM is being gifted to the buyer, and the translator is being valued at $35,000).

CDV BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WAVQ-A (THE Q), W238CF, and W291DO/JACKSONVILLE, NC to CURTIS MEDIA's EASTERN AIRWAVES, LLC for $270,000.

And WHVN, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent WHVN-A/CHARLOTTE and W225BD/STATESVILLE, NC to GHB RADIO, INC. for $20,000.

