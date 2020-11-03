Van Horn

Former iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WREC-A/MEMPHIS morning news host TIM VAN HORN has joined crosstown STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE (THE MIGHTY 990) to host the morning "WAKE UP MEMPHIS" show. VAN HORN, the former meteorologist at NBC affiliate WMC-TV, has been calling MEMPHIS 901 FC soccer on ESPN+ and hosts the "MY 3 SUBS SOCCER: A SOCCER ODYSSEY" podcast.

“TIM is going to shake up the MEMPHIS radio world,” said GM DALTON GLASSCOCK, “He is an incredible broadcast professional and we are excited for the fast-paced and action-packed show he is going to deliver... No one knows MEMPHIS like TIM. He’s a well-respected broadcaster and community leader and his roots in this city run deep.”

