Williams

NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK has named UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW/SEATTLE Dir./Audio Production STEVE WILLIAMS as Pres./CEO, effective JANUARY 4th. WILLIAMS, the PD at WBGO in 2015-18 and a consultant for the station since earlier this year, previously served as a producer at WAMU/WASHINGTON, KGO-A/SAM FRANCISCO, RADIO ONE/PHILADELPHIA, and the syndicated FRED THOMPSON show, and worked as a PD in several markets including at WQCD (CD 101.9)/NEW YORK.

WILLIAMS said, "I’m thrilled to lead NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO in this new chapter of its storied legacy. I welcome this tremendous opportunity to continue and strengthen WBGO’s commitment to promoting the art form of jazz and ensuring diversity in both its workforce and audience. To be given this responsibility is a great honor and I’ll maximize the opportunities before me with thoughtful and informed leadership to build upon the many achievements of this iconic institution.”

“SYEVE’s experience, knowledge and contacts will invigorate WBGO as we enter our fifth decade of operation,” said WBGO Board of Trustees Chairman KARL FREDERIC. “The thoughtful and reliable locally-produced programming from public media outlets like WBGO is more essential than ever before in a fragmented and polarized media landscape. STEVE brings enthusiasm and capability to give WBGO an even more robust presence on the airwaves and on new media platforms that have emerged since our founding in 1979 that give us a global reach. At the same time, we remain committed to Newark as our home and the values on which WBGO was founded."

