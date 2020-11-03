C-Suite Additions

Spoken word and podcast advertising agency OXFORD ROAD has hired OMD USA Managing Dir. STEVEN ABRAHAM as its new President and radio industry veteran KRAIG KITCHIN as Strategic Advisor, and has officially named JENNIFER LAINE, previously with the company as an advisor, to a formal position overseeing strategic marketing and business development.

“I’ve always subscribed to DAVID OGILVY’s notion that by hiring people bigger than we are, we shall become a company of giants. By partnering with these three individuals of stunning reputation and talent, our company has never been positioned to reach even greater heights.” said Founder/CEO DAN GRANGER. “OXFORD ROAD launched in 2013 and quickly became one of the fastest-growing companies in AMERICA. In the last few years, we have focused on building a world class infrastructure and deepening our competitive advantage. We are now poised to win our category by enabling our clients to win theirs.

“As many companies slowed down this year, we made a conscious decision to speed up. These hires will allow us to stay mission focused and provide the expertise to provide a world class offering to our clients. STEVEN has been a rising star in our field, being recognized as '40 Under 40' for his work in EUROPE and more recently an L.A. ADWEEK Allstar. His experience as a Managing Director with MEDIACOM and OMD will ensure that all of our clients receive the same level of sophistication in strategy and service as the largest brands in AMERICA. Under STEVEN’s leadership, we will help see through our next phase of growth and expand our capabilities as traditional media channels make their final shift into the digital age. We are grateful for his global agency pedigree, and most importantly his alignment with our mission to provide best-in-market performance at maximum scale for our clients. And besides, everyone knows I’m a sucker for a British accent.”

“I've been impressed by DAN's style and approach and the way he has led the agency. OXFORD ROAD is a hidden gem,” said ABRAHAM. “This is a very attractive, appealing opportunity for me to come in and help a team of extremely smart practitioners in media, in a specific space, and enable them to spread their wings into other kinds of media environments, whether that be digital, analog, or any of the emerging platforms that are out there. Furthermore, it’s the agency’s concept of ‘influence’ that resonates here. The aim of adding the element of influence in the messages to consumers that they want to reach, toward helping behavioral changes that are ultimately going to be better for them within the communication that they consumers and getting involved within the conversation rather than just implementing somewhat traditional, two-dimensional advertising. That guiding principle at OXFORD ROAD is attractive to me.”

On KITCHIN's appointment, GRANGER said, “KRAIG has been a mentor to me since well before I started the agency, so I am deeply humbled that he will now be closely advising the team in a formal capacity.... KRAIG is not only immortalized on the MOUNT RUSHMORE of leaders in the audio field, he is one of the finest human beings I’ve ever known. This is still very much a relationship business and KRAIG’s guiding hand will ensure that we elevate our contributions to client, media and talent relationships beyond anything ever achieved by an agency. His involvement is a critical ingredient to achieve our ambition of being the absolute leader in the space.”

KITCHIN said, “From day one, DAN GRANGER and the team at OXFORD ROAD have been genuinely committed to client success. There's not a time that I have been with any of the team members where I have just not felt this sense of urgency and this sense of competitiveness to want to come through for the client. It’s pure. There's no distraction. They are entirely geared towards, ‘How do we do great work for clients?’”

And on LAINE, GRANGER added, “JENNIFER has been a brilliant collaborator in orchestrating an agency rebrand and partnering with us in the launch of work to extend our brand across the ecosystem. We’ve always been strong on substance, and now JENNIFER’s contribution ensures we have equal strength in style. What’s more, she has made possible initiatives to further expand our mission as an organization and commitment to live out the idea of stakeholder capitalism during these turbulent times. In addition to helping establish OXFORD ROADs podcasting arm and inaugural series, she is masterfully steering the ship on the undertakings we will reveal in the coming months. Stay tuned.”

“With such a long-standing regard for DAN, the agency and their visionary and totally effective ways, the timing is perfect for my officially joining the team at OXFORD ROAD,” said LAINE. “The strategic marketing work is fundamental. But, it’s the expanded vision for business, media partnerships and cultural impact that we expect to make the media industry safer for brands, and better for consumers. And therefore, the daily lives of our audiences who we all ultimately serve.”

