With JOEL RILEY exiting as part of the iHEARTMEDIA national layoffs (NET NEWS 11/3), iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTVN-A/COLUMBUS, OH has replaced RILEY's morning show with "THE BOXER SHOW," hosted by sister Country WCOL afternoon host/APD BRANDON "BOXER" NASBY.

RILEY was with iHEARTMEDIA for 26 years before yesterday's layoff. NASBY, who also hosts on iHEARTCOUNTRY's national Country format, will continue to host afternoons at WCOL along with the new morning talk show.

Reach RILEY at golfstyleguy@hotmail.com or (614) 519-6960 and SCHMID at ThomasBlixa@aol.com and (614) 439-3780.

