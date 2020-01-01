Fine

A VIRGIN ISLANDS station is the latest to be hit by the FCC with a proposed fine for a late license renewal application.

The Commission assessed a $3,000 fine against CREATIVE MINDS, LLC for failure to file its license renewal application for Hip Hop WLDV (DA VIBE 107.9)/FREDERIKSTED, ST. CROIX, VI by the due date (OCTOBER 1, 2019), filing instead four months later (FEBRUARY 1, 2020).

