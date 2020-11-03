Langston (Photo: Eric Brown)

Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE/32 BRIDGE ENTERTAINMENT's JON LANGSTON on the birth of his baby girl, MAGNOLIA MAE LANGSTON. LANGSTON announced in OCTOBER that he and his girlfriend, SONIA, were expecting (NET NEWS 10/7).

"Welcome to this crazy world, but you just made it more beautiful," LANGSTON wrote to his baby on INSTAGRAM. "You are the most precious, greatest gift. I'm so thankful the Lord chose me to be your dad and that you and your strong, amazing momma are well and healthy! I didn't know I could love so much, but now I know what my dad meant when he said, 'I will understand when I have my first born.' I can't wait to teach you about music, the outdoors and JESUS."

