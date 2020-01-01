Meltdown Rocks Detroit For 25 Years

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP is celebrating MARK “MELTDOWN” MILLIGAN's 25th anniversary on Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT.



The veteran rock radio personality originally joined the station on NOVEMBER 1, 1995 as the overnight jock before eventually becoming nighttime on air personality. In FEBRUARY 2009, MELTDOWN followed the legendary ARTHUR PENHALLOW in PM drive, and has remained there ever since. He has hosted hundreds of events and concerts over the past several decades on behalf of the station.

In addition to serving as RIF’s resident HARLEY rider, MELTDOWN has spoken with the rock elite, including SLASH, KID ROCK, AXL ROSE, JAMES HETFIELD, DAVE GROHL and countless more. In addition, his “Talkin’ Rock” podcast enables him to connect with bands and artists on a weekly basis.

MELTDOWN said in a statement, "To say I'm proud to have worked at one of the premiere rock stations in the country for 25 years is a massive understatement. Over the past quarter century, I've had the privilege to share the studio with some of the most gifted broadcasters and programmers radio has to offer. It's been an absolute honor to work for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. My 25th year will be filled with the 50th birthday for WRIF and, hopefully, the return of the concert! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. Here's to 25 more!"

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP DETROIT Dir./ Programming, SCOTT JAMESON added, "One of the reasons legendary brands become “legendary” are personalities that over time, develop a true connection and deep bond with the audience. In the nearly 50-year history of WRIF there have been two afternoon drive jocks. MELTDOWN continues the rich legacy of outstanding air talent on WRIF. Congratulations on your 25th!"

