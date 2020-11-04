Dave Jones Xmas Album

Late MONKEES member DAVY JONES' "It’s CHRISTMAS Time Once More," will be released on NOVEMBER 13th. His youngest daughter, singer/songwriter ANNABEL JONES joins her dad, who passed away in 2012, on a version of the classic "White CHRISTMAS." MONKEES bandmate MICKY DOLENZ also contributed vocals (as did his sister COCO).

Noted MONKEES producer CHIP DOUGLAS ("Daydream Believer") produced the record, adding new arrangements to JONES’ original vocal recordings. DOUGLAS also produced the MONKEES' third album, "Headquarters," which featured the band playing their own music for the first time, and also produced JONES' first CHRISTMAS record, "It's CHRISTMAS Time Again."



Legendary folk musician-turned-rock photographer HENRY DILTZ, who played on early MONKEES recording sessions, shot the album cover. DILTZ, who has shot more than 200 album covers, returned to the studio to contribute background vocals for "It's CHRISTMAS Time Once More."



One of the two bonus tracks is an original recording of JONES singing “White CHRISTMAS” with CHIP DOUGLAS on guitar, recorded in 1967 in DOUGLAS' home in LAUREL CANYON at the height of the area's artistic emergence.

