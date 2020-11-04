Happy Birthday KXT 91.7

NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A KKXT (KXT 91.7)/DALLAS is turns 11 this month, and to celebrate they’ll be on their TV sister station, KERA-TV, on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th at 8p.

Host PAUL SLAVENS will be going down memory lane to revisit some of the favorite KXT LIVE SESSIONS from the last 11 years. The show will feature performances by MAREN MORRIS, BEN FOLDS, RACHEL YAMAGATA, YOLA, MAGGIE ROGERS, HOUNDMOUTH, HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF and more.

You’ll be able to stream the show once it airs on the KXT’s website.

« see more Net News