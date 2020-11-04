RIF Still Unfolding

Never an easy time for anyone concerned when it comes to laying off someone or for the person being laid off. The effects of COVID-19 on economy has affected everyone, and this speaks volumes of the need to trim operating costs as priorities change at iHEARTMEDIA with this RIF.

The list is growing and these folks have families to support and lives to live, so if something comes open, look to those who are on this list or that have been on the sidelines for a while to see if they can fill an opportunity at your station or company.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, stations, and contact information and we will post it.

BRIAN CHECK, PD AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, who'd been with CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEART in PHILLY since 2002. Email: briancheck4@gmail.com Cell: (484) 919-9438

BROOKE MORRISON, middays, WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, and afternoons, KSLZ/ST. LOUIS. Reach her at (314) 315-0733 or brookealexism@gmail.com

CORNEL BOGDAN, Senior Account Manager and On-Air Host of Tangled Up In Blues at WNCD (93.3 THE WOLF)/YOUNGSTOWN. Email: CB@TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz website: www.TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz

CYNDI LaFRESE, APD and AM host at KMYI/TUCSON and nights on KMXP/PHOENIX. Reach her at cyndila@gmail.com.

DAN BLACKMAN, afternoons, AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, (856) 906-4861, dannybla@netzero.com

DON WILBANKS, Production Director at iHEARTMEDIA NEW ORLEANS since 2008. Reach him at (601) 569-0508 or don.wilbanks@charter.net.

ELIOT KING MD/nights, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, (317) 491-3352 or eliottking@yahoo.com

JAMI "CANDY" LANDIS, middays KIOC (BIG DOG 106) and afternoons KCOL (COOL 92.5)/BEAUMONT, TX and Production Dir. for 21 years is at jamilandis1978@gmail

JASON PHELPS Jingle Producer/Audio Producer, The Studio @ iHeartMedia - National Team, reach him at songwriterj@gmail.com or (404) 788-6272

JEN RICHER, Midday Host/News Dir. at News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON, DC, reachable at jenricher@gmail.com

JORDAN DESOCIO, APD/MD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (513) 315-5826, or at radiogeek@gmail.com

HUNTER QUINN, mornings KTCZ (CITIES 97)/MINNEAPOLIS at djhunterquinn@gmail.com or (262) 893-1993

JIMMY ELLIOTT, PD/MD/mornings, WOVK/WHEELING, WV, out after 27 years is at jimmyelliottschlosser@gmail.com

JOEL RILEY, after 26 years with the company and most recently the morning host at News-Talk WTVN-A/COLUMBUS, OH, has exited; reach him at golfstyleguy@Hotmail.com or (614) 519-6960

KJ CARSON, mornings at Rhythmic AC WKAF/BOSTON and can be reached at kjthedjboston@gmail.com or at (617) 329-9708

MARK CARBONARO, PD/Chief Operator/Ass't. CE at News-Talk KION-A-K266BD/MONTEREY, CA; reach MARK at markcarbonaro1@gmail.com or (831) 206-8578

MARK LILLIE, PD for the FARMINGTON, NM, cluster. Reach him at (303) 704-0700 or lillie.mark@gmail.com.

MATT CULBREATH, Creative Services Director, Sports, News Talk WSPD-AM and Sports WCWA AM, TOLEDO reachable at m@culbreath.us

MATT JOHNSON, PD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (937) 238-8789, or find him at matthot1079@hotmail.com

MICHAEL RIVERA, PD Spoken Word Formats and PD/afternoon driver at Country KHEY/EL PASO, TX and Country KBQI/ALBUQUERQUE. He also oversaw operations for News-Talk KTSM-A and Sports KHEY-A/EL PASO. Reach him at mjrivera1980@gmail.com

MIKE "FLOUNDER' DALY was at iHEARTMEDIA for almost 30 years, starting with JACOR/TAMPA in ’91 and transferring to SAN DIEGO in ‘99. He remains the voice of PRODUCTION VAULT ROCK and is available for voiceover work at (619) 887-4277.or mike@floundervo.com.

MIKE McCABE, PD WZFT/BALTIMORE is at (607) 644-5222, kerrpayne@gmail.com

MIKE MCKAY, PD/Mornings WQRB (HOT COUNTRY B95)/EAU CLAIRE, WI and PM drive WATQ (MOOSE COUNTRY106.7). With B95 since day one, 27+ years. Cell: (715) 894-7714 and email: mckprod@charter.net

MICHAEL "MIKIE" DELLINGER iHEART/CLEAR CHANNEL Veteran of 18 years PD/PMD, KTMQ (Q103.3 TEMECULA's Rock), KMYT (Radio 94.5) TEMECULA VALLEY's Alternative Rock PD, (951).743.1889 and MGDellinger@gmail.com

NIA MARCIANTE, Promotions Dir. WMZQ & WBIG/WASHINGTON, DC

SCOTT HAMMER, Digital Project Manager/Digital Content Director DETROIT REGION/NORTHERN OHIO REGION WIOT, WVKS, WRVF, WCKY, WCWA-A, WSPD-A plus seven other markets can be found at (419) 297-0004 or scotthammer8s@outlook.com

SHAUN VINCENT, APD/MD/Afternoons Hot AC WMMX (MIX 107.7)/DAYTON. He was a 23-year MIX veteran. Reach him at: Shaunvincent321@yahoo.com

SHELBY TARANTO, iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON Production Dir., and middays at Active Rocker WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH is findable at (781) 530-7560 or shelbytaranto.com or shelbytaranto1@gmail.com

STEVE-O LATART, Exec. Producer, THE DAVE RYAN SHOW, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS is at (612) 270-3278 or stevelatart@gmail.com

TEMPLE HANCOCK, Morning Show Producer and on air talent WNRQ (1059 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE and host of The Temple Of Rock podcast. (615)-605-5525 or email at templelundy@gmail.com

TOM SCHMID, morning show producer for the last 9 years (after 7 years part-time) at News-Talk WTVN-A/COLUMBUS, OH, was among the departures; he's reachable at ThomasBlixa@AOL.Com and (614) 439-3780

TREVOR MORINI SVPP, iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH and PD WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH, reachable at (508) 317-9414

