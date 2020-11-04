Taraji P. Henson

ABC and DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS have chosen OSCAR and EMMY nominated and GOLDEN GLOBE-winning actor, writer and producer TARAJI P. HENSON to host the “2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS” (AMAs) live on SUNDAY, NOV. 22nd at 8p (ET/PT), on ABC.

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists - the fans,” said HENSON. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan - for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

