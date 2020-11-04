New Look

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WMKS (100.3 KISS FM)/GREENSBORO rebrands as the new HITS 100.3, The Most Commercial Free Hit Music, effective immediately.

“After extensive local market research, we found that there is truly a lane for HITS 100.3, home of commercial free weekends,” said VP/Programming ZAC DAVIS. “There is an audience hungry for this type of station and it wasn’t being served. We look forward to entertaining our active audience with KELLY in middays, FRANKIE V in afternoons and MIKEITH in nights.”

“HITS 100.3 rounds out our heritage line up of brands,” said Market Pres. KELLIE HOLEMAN. “It gives us the opportunity to provide the listeners in the Triad the music they want to hear with fewer commercials.”

