Brooks (l) And Gibbens (r)

Production and songwriting company INSIDE MUSIC NASHVILLE, which launched earlier this year (NET NEWS 4/8), has added producer/engineer/mixer NICK GIBBENS to its team, and signed songwriter CRAIG BROOKS. A CANADIAN native, BROOKS will also jointly spearhead the CANADIAN division of INSIDE MUSIC NASHVILLE, alongside Head of Creative MATT WILLIAMS.

GIBBENS has worked with artists including THOMAS RHETT, BILLY CURRINGTON, JUSTIN MOORE, MONTGOMERY GENTRY, JOHNNY REID, CONNIE SMITH, and most recently, MARTY STUART.

“Something special always happens when NICK is part of the creative process,” said INSIDE MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres. KORY CAUDILL. “Simply put, NICK has a magic touch. His ability to incorporate technical virtuosity, while establishing deep connections with the music he’s part of, goes well beyond his years. We’re excited to see NICK officially join the team while he continues his journey as a major force in the NASHVILLE community.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have CRAIG officially join the INSIDE MUSIC NASHVILLE team and, to join as an executive with our CANADIAN creative hub," said WILLIAMS. "CRAIG exemplifies the passion, drive, and perseverance qualities that we all stand for."

« see more Net News