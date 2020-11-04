Earlbird Registration Ends Today

Early bird registration for "COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2021: The Virtual Experience" ends TODAY (11/3), with a rate of $149. Effective TOMORROW (11/5), the rate will increase to $199. All registrations include access to the 2021 "New Faces of Country Music" show and other entertainment, in addition to panels and networking sessions. Register here.

As previously announced, the "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience” will take place TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th, through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th, 2021, adding an extra day to the front of the originally planned in person event in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 10/26). All CRS 2021 sessions will be available to stream online for 60 days after the seminar for all registered attendees.

