BEATPORT announced TODAY (11/4) it will partner with WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS and SILENTMODE for a 24+ hour virtual music festival to benefit Mental Health. "BEATPORT ReConnect x When The Music Stops" will stream live on BEAPORT’s TWITCH channel SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7th, beginning at 7p PT.

Artists confirmed to appear so far include ADAM BEYER, ARCHIE HAMILTON, ANGIE VEE, BOYS NOIZE, IDA ENGBERG, JUNIOR SANCHEZ, KASKADE, LADY STARLIGHT, LOUISAHHH, RIVA STARR and many more. In addition to DJ sets, the event will feature educational segments about mental health and wellness led by experts in the field.

BEATPORT’s CEO, ROBB MCDANIELS said, “These are trying times for our industry. Now more than ever taking care of ourselves - our minds, our wellbeing and, the wellbeing of others, is truly vital. Mental health has been one of the most talked about topics in our industry for years, and this is a global topic that should continue to be discussed and destigmatized. Everyone at BEATPORT takes this topic very seriously and will continue to bring visibility to it.”

JOSHUA DONALDSON, Founder of WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS added, “With loneliness, depression, and suicide on the rise, BEATPORT is becoming a leader in normalizing these conversations. WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS is honored to collaborate on such a powerful initiative. These issues affect all races and all religions. Together we can make an impact and let people know ‘You Are Not Alone’. We will continue to do everything we can to be there for you, we understand and relate to your struggles.”

And BRADLEY DOWDING-YOUNG, SILENTMODE/BREATHONICS FOUNDER said, “It’s really important that brands with true impact recognize the importance of mental health awareness, potential triggers and ways in which we can all come together to provide solutions. BEATPORT have been working hard to put together this special event which can sensibly approach the conversation within the most vulnerable groups of society; we at SILENTMODE really commend that and are thankful to be able to bring a solution for those that need it.”

The "BEATPORT ReConnect x When The Music Stops" stream can be viewed on: https://www.twitch.tv/beatportofficial and beatport.com.

