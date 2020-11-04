Allen

VERGE RECORDS' JAY ALLEN has signed an exclusive booking agreement with THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY (TKEA), based in the NASHVILLE area. Country artist ALLEN was named a "Highway Find” on SIRIUSXM in 2017, and has helped raise millions of dollars for the ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION through his involvement with the RITA HAYWORTH Gala, BRAIN BALL and numerous other events around the world.

“I always say that I want an artist on my roster that wants ‘it’ as much as I do, and JAY is one of those artists with the drive to get to the top," said THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY CEO BOB KINKEAD. "My team and I are excited to work with JAY, and we are ready to add the TKEA gasoline to the fire and get his show on the road.”

“The first time I met BOB, I felt a tug in my heart that said I’ve finally found a champion agent,” said ALLEN. “I’m honored to be their newest artist.”

