Fitting Honor

Ahead of JONI MITCHELL’s 77th birthday on SATURDAY (11/7), FORHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK plans to honor her legacy. On FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6th, at noon, the station will premiere its original program, "THE JONI PROJECT," a one-hour special of live covers of MITCHELL’s songs by 10 artists who consider her to be one of their core influences.

“JONI MITCHELL has always been a foundation artist for this radio station,” said WFUV PD RITA HOUSTON. “She wrote the book on confessional songwriting and has stayed true to her own vision through the decades, making her a core influence for so many artists. Hearing [these artists] pay tribute to JONI through her songs illuminates those ties between them, and sheds new light on the genius her fans have connected with all along."

Due to the challenges of the pandemic, performances were recorded at various locales over the past year, from musicians’ home studios to venues like NEW YORK's ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL. The featured artists include:



BAILEN, “A Case of You”

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS, “Both Sides Now”

FLOCK OF DIMES, “Amelia”

MADISON CUNNINGHAM, “California”

MARGO PRICE, “River”

MATTHEW CAWS, “Coyote”

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS, “The Hissing Of Summer Lawns”

SARAH JAROSZ, “Cactus Tree”

SON LITTLE, “Woodstock”

TAYLOR GOLDSMITH, “Come In From The Cold”

The special will re-broadcast over the weekend. Check out the schedule here.



