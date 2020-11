WJSE Rocks South Jersey Again

COASTAL BROADCASTING Classic Hits WJSE/ATLANTIC CITY, NJ has flipped from "106.3 THE SHORE" back to Alternative as "106.3 WJSE" under PD JIM MASCHIO.

The former longtime Alternative station switched to Classic Hits three and half years ago (NET NEWS 5/17/17).

Find the station online at wjserocks.com.

