PROMOSUITE brings aboard DREW BENNETT as Dir./Sales. Most recently BENNETT was RCS' Sales Manager of Scheduling Products and also founded RCS ACADEMY.

PROMOSUITE CRO RACHEL FIELD commented, "DREW has had a tremendous impact on our industry throughout his impressive career. I've always admired his energy, work ethic, and the strong relationships he has developed within the radio community. It's a dream come true to turn our friendship into a professional partnership, and his style fits perfectly with ours. I feel strongly that DREW's contributions to our team will greatly enhance our ability to continually serve the industry with groundbreaking products and innovations!"

BENNETT added, "I am thrilled to officially join the PROMOSUITE family, although I will tell you they've made me feel like family for several years already! This is a fantastic opportunity for my own family and I'm looking forward to 2021 and beyond with one of the best companies in software for broadcasters. To the RCS staff, I love you all and I continue to be your biggest supporter. You will not believe what PROMOSUITE has in store for Radio. I am so honored to be a part of it and I cannot wait to show you!"

