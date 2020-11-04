Sunny And Christmasy

HUBBARD Classic Hits WEAT (SUNNY 107.9)/WEST PALM BEACH lit the yule log at midnight (11/4) and began the CHRISTMAS season anew. The festivities began with NAT KING COLE's standard “The Christmas Song,” and the station presented a commercial free day as an early holiday bonus.

WEAT OM/PD BRUCE LOGAN told ALL ACCESS, "We felt the fine people of WEST PALM BEACH needed a little ho ho ho in their lives. The faster we get rid of 2020 the better. We launched commercial free today. We will be all-CHRISTMAS until DECEMBER 26th, when we will return with THE GREATEST HITS OF THE 70s 80s and 90s on SUNNY 107.9."

