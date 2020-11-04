Joe D

A frustrated JOE D'AMBROSIO said on the air TUESDAY (11/3) that he plans to leave ENTERCOM News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD once his contract expires next JUNE.

The HARTFORD COURANT reports that D'AMBROSIO, after arguing with a caller who supported President TRUMP's assertion that Democrats were trying to "steal the election," told co-host RAY DUNAWAY, "At this radio station at this time, I’m not allowed to let my opinions known. I’ve told management, when my contract is up in JUNE, my time with WTIC will be over." "I hope that doesn't happen," DUNAWAY responded. Neither D'AMBROSIO nor management would comment on the exchange to the COURANT.

D'AMBROSIO, the former UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT football and men's basketball play-by-play announcer, became DUNAWAY's morning co-host in 2018.

