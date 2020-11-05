Layoffs

The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND is reporting that ESPN will be laying off 300 staffers and leaving 200 open positions unfilled.

In a memo to employees obtained by MARCHAND, Pres. JIMMY PITARO wrote that the network, buffeted by pandemic-related economic issues, has "reached an inflection point" and as a result will be "parting ways with some exceptional team members -- some of whom have been here for a long time -- and all of whom have made important contributions to ESPN." MARCHAND adds that his source says the cuts will be spread across the network but will mostly spare on-air personnel.

