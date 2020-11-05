CMA Awards

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has revealed additional performers for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” and shared details of a special tribute to the late CHARLIE DANIELS, which will open the show. Participating in that multi-song tribute will be JASON ALDEAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROTHERS OSBORNE, JENEE FLEENOR and ASHLEY McBRYDE. Other artists set to perform during the three-hour show are KEITH URBAN, JIMMIE ALLEN, INGRID ANDRESS, LITTLE BIG TOWN, OLD DOMINION, JON PARDI, MORGAN WALLEN, CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE, and DAN + SHAY with JUSTIN BIEBER.

In addition to DANIELS, two other Country legends who died this year will be honored during the show. Nominated group LITTLE BIG TOWN will pay tribute to KENNY ROGERS, while nominee PARDI will perform in honor of JOE DIFFIE. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the iconic film “Urban Cowboy,” two-time nominated group OLD DOMINION will performs JOHNNY LEE’s “Looking for Love.”

DAN + SHAY and BIEBER will be making the world television premiere of their three-time nominated “10,000 Hours.” URBAN, also a triple nominee this year, will take viewers to his native AUSTRALIA for an intimate performance of “God Whispered Your Name.” Nominee ALLEN will perform his chart-topping hit “Best Shot,” in addition to presenting the 2020 CMA WILLIE NELSON Lifetime Achievement Award to COUNTRY legend CHARLEY PRIDE (NET NEWS 10/22).

ANDRESS is set to perform her CMA Song of the Year nominated “More Hearts Than Mine,” while PEARCE and BRICE come together to perform their CMA Song, Musical Event and Music Video of the Year nominated “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” WALLEN will perform “More Than My Hometown.”

The new set of performers join the previously announced REBA McENTIRE, DARIUS RUCKER, GABBY BARRETT, CHARLIE PUTH, ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, LADY A, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY McBRYDE, MAREN MORRIS, RASCAL FLATTS, THOMAS RHETT, HILLARY SCOTT and CHRIS TOMLIN (NET NEWS 10/29).

“The 54th Annual CMA Awards” are set to broadcast live on ABC from NASHVILLE’S MUSIC CITY CENTER on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th from 7-10p (CT). McENTIRE and RUCKER will host.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next WEDNESDAY night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months,” said CMA Awards Executive Producer ROBERT DEATON. “As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform MUSIC CITY CENTER into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first ‘CMA Awards Banquet and Show’ from 1967, and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment. We are honored, in this very challenging time, to help provide an escape and deliver a live awards show experience unlike any other this year.”

