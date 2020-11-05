New Recording Platform

RIVERSIDE.FM, which describes itself as a "video podcasting platform" allowing for local recording of lossless audio and 4K video for interviews regardless of internet connection speed, has launched from "stealth mode" with an opening round of funding totalling $2.5 million, led by investor OREN ZEEV.

“In the last decade, podcasting has gone from a niche hobby to a billion dollar industry, and the pandemic is pushing this growth to new heights,” said CEO NADAV KEYSON. “People at home are hungrier than ever for content, and creators and enterprises are rushing to deliver.”

“Video has been increasing in the demand for podcasting since we began working remotely, yet there isn’t a solution that can produce high-quality content independent of a strong internet connection,” said co-founder GIDEON KEYSON. “Many have turned to ZOOM as a quick fix, but professional podcasters need a lot more than just basic audio and video capabilities to produce compelling content. That’s where RIVERSIDE.FM comes in.”

“NADAV and GIDEON have created a product that is poised to revolutionize the way podcasters and media companies record video interviews,” said ZEEV. “The fact that, in under a year, they have created an entirely new paradigm for recording lossless audio and video, and landed customers like HILLARY CLINTON, VERIZON MEDIA and SPOTIFY, is nothing short of impressive. I am thrilled to be an early investor and look forward to their explosive growth in the coming years.”

