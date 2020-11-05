Goetz

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO's Classical network CLASSICAL MPR has named INDIANA UNIVERSITY Classical WFIU/BLOOMINGTON, IN Music Dir. JOE GOETZ as Music Director, beginning NOVEMBER 16th. GOETZ has hosted at KCME/COLORADO SPRINGS and VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO.

“We are delighted to welcome JOE and his talents to CLASSICAL MPR,” said CLASSICAL MPR Interim Dir. BRAD ALTHOFF. “Our music director needs to have an immense knowledge of classical music, as well as what’s on the horizon from emerging artists, and they also need to have an understanding of our audience’s expectations and how we can best meet their needs, and JOE has all of those skills. As our music director, he will be a key stakeholder in the sound of CLASSICAL MPR and our national service, C24, delivering a robust and relevant experience for our audiences. We’re looking forward to the many contributions he will undoubtedly bring to our airwaves.”

"I'm thrilled to be joining CLASSICAL MPR as Music Director,” said GOETZ. “I look forward to working with such a top-notch team to keep finding new ways to serve and grow our audience and build on CLASSICAL MPR and APM's commitment to enhancing the diversity of the music we share."

