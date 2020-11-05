Fancy Feasting

Syndicated "BOB & SHERI" co-host SHERI LYNCH will publish her third book, "Cooking with Cats: Favorite Recipes of Crazy Cat People and the Felines We Feast With," on NOVEMBER 16th. The book features recipes and the stories of the people and cats behind them, as submitted by "BOB & SHERI" listeners.

“I’m all up in everyone’s business -- and they’re up in mine,” said LYNCH. “Real people, real recipes, real cats. I love to cook, I love cats, and I love my listeners. Bringing all three together for 'Cooking with Cats: Favorite Recipes of Crazy Cat People and the Felines We Feast With' was so much fun. I’m super grateful for the special connection we have with our listeners. That’s why I’m on social media so much… I love communicating and interacting with them, and it really adds so much more to the radio show - as it did for this cookbook.

“If cats wander your kitchen counters like they own the place, and you love good food that's easy enough to whip up while shooing away the kitties, and tasty enough to satisfy even the most cat-resistant eater, you're in the right place.”

Pre-order the book by clicking here.

