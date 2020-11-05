Additional Performers Named

CHRIS STAPLETON, KID ROCK, LUKE COMBS, CARLY PEARCE, LEE BRICE, LOCASH and OLD DOMINION have been added as additional performers for the third annual TUNIE AWARDS, taking place on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15th at 7p (ET)/4p (PT) on Stabal.com. Previously announced performers are LAUREN ALAINA, WALKER HAYES, 3 DOORS DOWN, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and MERCYME (NET NEWS 10/23).

Each year, the TUNIE AWARDS give a taste of what diners are listening to as they celebrate the top music played in WAFFLE HOUSE restaurants across the country. The 2020 TUNIE AWARDS will celebrate the favorites songs and artists of WAFFLE HOUSE customers, with winning artists accepting their awards and additional performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Voting for the TUNIE AWARDS is done by diners and music fans alike by heading to their local WAFFLE HOUSE, opening the TOUCHTUNES app, and playing their favorite songs on the jukebox.

This year’s show will also include a special “After Show Party,” in partnership with SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS' FUND, to provide much-needed support to musicians and their teams across the country. For a minimum ticket donation of $3, fans will have access to additional exclusive performances from TUNIE AWARDS artists and receive a 75% discount voucher for any online concert on Stabal.com, 10 TOUCHTUNES jukebox credits, a 30% discount on CASEMATE products and a free coupon from WAFFLE HOUSE.

“We can’t wait to bring music fans a tremendous night of performances with some of the biggest names in NASHVILLE and beyond,” said STABAL CEO/founder STEVE ODART. “We aim to deliver the best music performance content, and we’ll be doing just that with the TUNIE AWARDS and ‘After Show Party,’ all while benefiting SWEET RELIEF and the amazing work they do to help the music community.”

« see more Net News