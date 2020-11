Winners Announced

COLLEGE BROADCASTERS INC. has announced the winners of the 2020 CBI National Student Production Awards during the virtual 2020 National Student Electronic Media Convention last weekend.

First place audio award winners included:

Best DJ: DJ KADIE, GOSHEN COLLEGE Triple A WGCS (91.1 THE GLOBE)/GOSHEN, IN

Best Station Promo: "The Ride At 5," ROWAN UNIVERSITY Variety WGLS (ROWAN RADIO 89.7)/GLASSBORO, NJ

Best PSA: "Waggin' WEDNESDAYs," WGCS

Best Newscast: "THE ROWAN REPORT," WGLS

Best Hard News Reporting: "Open WISCONSIN Protest," UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON Variety WSUM/MADISON, WI

Best Feature News Reporting: “Drag Queen Story Hour,” ITHACA COLLEGE Alternative WICB/ITHACA, NY

Best Special Broadcast: "VOICES OF COVID-19," LOYOLA-MARYLAND Variety WLOY (online/Part 15 AM)/BALTIMORE

Best Documentary: “WHERE ALL TRAILS END: Episode 3,” HILLSDALE COLLEGE News-Talk WRFH-LP/HILLSDALE, MI

Best Regularly Scheduled Entertainment Program: "STATE FACTS: OHIO," WRFH

Best Podcast: "WPTS IMPEACHMENT PODCAST," UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH Variety WPTS-F/PITTSBURGH

Best Sports Reporting: “2019 Cortaca Jug Football Game Open,” WICB

Best Sports Play-by-Play: "SETON HALL v. MICHIGAN STATE," SETON HALL UNIVERSITY Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Best Sportscast: “WZIS Sports Update,” INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WZIS/TERRE HAUTE

(Combined category) Best Station Imaging: "WZND Imaging Demo," ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY Top 40 WZND-LP/NORMAL, IL

