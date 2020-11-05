ABC Audio

National distributor ABC AUDIO is providing its affiliates with a week’s worth of exclusive audio, digital, video and social Country music content leading up to “THE 54TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" airing live from NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at 7p (CT) on ABC-TV. The content includes interviews conducted by ABC NEWS RADIO’s NASHVILLE Correspondent STEPHEN HUBBARD with Country artists including LUKE COMBS, OLD DOMINION, JIMMIE ALLEN, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, GABBY BARRETT, INGRID ANDRESS and more.

Additionally, ABC AUDIO will offer “FRONT & CENTER SPOTLIGHT”, a three-hour radio special hosted by CMA Awards nominees ALLEN and MCBRYDE. The special will be available to affiliate stations beginning FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6th until WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th. Next week, HUBBARD is expected to have new pre-show interviews with more than 25 additional Country music stars



For information on becoming an affiliate, contact CHRISTOPHER VENICE at Christopher.Venice@abc.com.

