New Public Affairs Program

BEASLEY MEDIA/FT. MYERS has developed a new SUNDAY morning public affairs program, BRAVERY NETWORK. It's a show dedicated to serving veterans and their families living throughout SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.

BRAVERY NETWORK is hosted by Top 40/Mainstream WXKB (B103.9)/FT. MYERS morning host and ARMY veteran JASON "BIG MAMA" JONES and aims to shine a light on issues ranging from PTSD and wellness to saluting vets making a difference in the local community.

JONES commented, "FLORIDA has one of the largest veteran populations in the UNITED STATES. As an ARMY veteran, I know first-hand the importance of finding resources after service can be both complicated and unique. The BRAVERY NETWORK hopes to not only streamline these resources but bring awareness to those who don’t know about the struggle of reintegration into society."

BEASLEY MEDIA/FT. MYERS OM ADAM STAR added, "This show was created to provide a voice for veterans and their families in our local community. We are very honored to serve those who have given so much for our community and our country."

The show is heard SUNDAY mornings on Top 40/Mainstream WXKB, Rock WRXK, AC WJPT, News/Talk/Sports WWCN, News/Talk WJBX and Spanish WRXK-HD2.

« see more Net News