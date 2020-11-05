Barks

Former BAKERSFIELD talk radio host INGA BARKS has passed away, according to NBC affiliate KGET-TV/BAKERSFIELD. BARKS, 53, died WEDNESDAY (11/4) after falling ill and losing consciousness at her home on MONDAY.

BARKS hosted shows at KERN-A and KNZR-A in BAKERSFIELD and at KMJ-A/FRESNO; more recently, after departing KNZR in JANUARY 2018, she hosted a show on online news video channel KERN CAST.

