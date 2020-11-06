-
Sun Broadcast Group's 'La Mezcla Fuego' Added At WRUM (Rumba 100.3)/Orlando, KLZT-HD2-K274AX (Latino 102.7)/Austin
-
SUN BROADCAST GROUP syndicated weekend Latin mix show LA MEZCLA FUEGO (THE FIRE MIX) has been added at iHEARTMEDIA Tropical WRUM (RUMBA 100.3)/ORLANDO and WATERLOO MEDIA Spanish Hits KLZT-HD2-K274AX (LATINO 102.7)/AUSTIN. The show is hosted by DJ XTREME and available for SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS.
WATERLOO MEDIA Dir./Spanish Programming RAMON LOO said, “LA MEZCLA FUEGO is what makes all of AUSTIN dance every SABADO por la noche, it’s so good that even our Mayor tunes in!”