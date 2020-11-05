Burtscher

ENTERCOM Country KMLE/PHOENIX MD ANDREA BURTSCHER, who is also the Dir./Marketing and Promotions for the company’s PHOENIX cluster, will be leaving the market at the end of the month. She will begin a new job in early DECEMBER overseeing promotions for ENTERCOM’s NORTHERN CALIFORNIA region, consisting of its 12 stations in SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO.

Sister Country KSON/San Diego APD/MD BROOKS O’BRIAN will add KMLE MD duties, effective immediately.

BURTSCHER joined KMLE in 2008 as a Promotions Asst., and was promoted to Mgr./Marketing and Promotion in 2013, where her job encompassed KMLE, Classic Hits KOOL and Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5). She added KMLE MD stripes last year (NET NEWS 3/26/19). Prior to joining ENTERCOM, she held promotions roles for WQYK/TAMPA and WKKO/TOLEDO.

